The Temple Mount Yeshiva said today (Tuesday) that there has been a significant expansion in prayer permissions at the site.

After basic prayer sheets were approved several months ago, permission has now been granted to bring in expanded sheets that include the special and dedicated prayer liturgy for the Temple Mount.

The Temple Mount Yeshiva welcomed the move and thanked National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the district commander for their efforts to enable prayer at the site.

“We thank Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the district commander for their many efforts, and for the privilege of taking part in the process of restoring the Divine Presence to Zion," the yeshiva said in a statement.

The head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Elisha Wolfson, expressed excitement over the development: “After two thousand years, the Temple Mount is gradually returning to being a place of prayer and prostration. The ability to pray from prayer sheets broadens the heart, inspires reverence for the Temple, and brings great joy."

As part of the broader efforts to improve the experience for visitors ascending to the site, the yeshiva also installed a refrigerator stocked with cold drinks for worshippers, who welcomed the initiative.