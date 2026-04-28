An IDF soldier was severely injured, and an additional soldier was lightly injured on Monday as a result of an explosive drone impact during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.

Earlier on Monday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched an explosive drone toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line. The drone detonated adjacent to the soldiers. No injuries were reported.

Hours prior, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft launched toward the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The aircraft did not cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

On Sunday, Sergeant Idan Fooks, 19, from Petah Tikva, was killed as a result of an explosive drone impact during operational activity in southern Lebanon. In the incident in which Fooks was killed, an IDF officer was injured, along with three soldiers seriously wounded, one moderately wounded, and another lightly wounded. The six injured soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at the hospital, and their families were notified.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 a.m. Hezbollah terrorists launched an explosive drone at tanks from the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade operating in the area of the village of Taybeh. The troops, who were busy repairing a tank in an open area near buildings, were hit.

During the incident, two additional explosive drones were launched toward the forces. One of them was intercepted and exploded near the forces while they were evacuating the wounded. There were no casualties in these incidents. The IDF responded by striking Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.