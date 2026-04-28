The Ariel Municipality held a cornerstone-laying ceremony on Monday for the Amirim neighborhood, the first residential project in the Ariel West development, with support from the Ministries of Finance, Construction and Housing, and Aliyah and Integration.

Mayor Yair Chetboun told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the project marks a significant step in the city’s expansion. “The major news with this neighborhood is that for the first time, we are expanding beyond the city’s current boundaries. Ariel West will enlarge the city and is the first stage in a major umbrella agreement for 12,000 housing units."

He added, “The city of Ariel is set to triple in size. We are proud to lead development in Samaria and provide solutions for growth. When Ariel expands, the surrounding communities can grow as well. The new neighborhood is intended for young families - through subsidized housing programs, self-build lots, and reservists. We want all of Israel here. We have also received approval to expand the industrial zone for high-tech industries."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, “Few things make me happier than hearing the sound of tractors building the Land of Israel."

According to Smotrich, the city is expected to triple in size over the next decade. “Twelve thousand housing units are going to be built here. Within ten years, this city will grow from 22,000 residents to 80,000. We are making history and expanding westward from Ariel. This is going to be one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the State of Israel."

Yesha Council chairman and Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Ganz welcomed the move, saying, “Judea and Samaria are growing stronger. Thousands more families will come here and deepen their roots even further."

Ariel Deputy Mayor and Acting Mayor Shira Dekel-Katz concluded, “It is deeply moving to be here, to see the tractors at work, to see these magnificent hills, and to know that Ariel is about to grow and develop. This is a day of celebration."

Watch the Hebrew video:

