Former IDF Chief of Staff and chairman of the “Yashar" party, Gadi Eisenkot, conducted an in-depth tour of the communities in Samaria and the city of Ariel on Wednesday.

Eisenkot was accompanied by former minister Matan Kahana and Samaria Regional Council deputy head Davidi Ben Zion. During the tour, Eisenkot held a lengthy and comprehensive meeting with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

The tour included stops in the communities of Bruchin and Peduel, at Shuvael Farm, and in Ariel, where Eisenkot visited the university and met with Mayor Yair Chetboun.

Eisenkot, who is well acquainted with the Judea and Samaria sector from his time as division commander, received a detailed briefing on the rapid civilian development in the area alongside the complex security challenges it faces.

During the meetings, Eisenkot expressed deep appreciation for the residents of Samaria for their critical contribution to the war effort. He praised the high enlistment rates into combat units and the steadfast resilience shown by the frontline communities.

“The development on the ground and the scope of activity are truly impressive," Eisenkot noted, emphasizing the importance of strengthening both the civilian and security components in the current reality.