The B'yachad Natzliach [Together We'll Win] party sent a warning letter prior to legal action to the Bennett 2026 and Yesh Atid parties following their decision to use the name “B'yachad" [Together] for a joint political list.

According to the warning letter, Bennett and Lapid’s announcement last night regarding the new name has already been reflected in sponsored search-engine advertisements presenting the new party under the shortened name “B'yachad," or "Together" in English.

Attorney Shai Marcus, representing the party, argued that this constitutes misleading use, writing that “your decision to use this name and the aforementioned publications constitute deception of the public."

The letter further claims that the use of the name violates Israel’s Parties Law, which prohibits the use of an identical or misleadingly similar name, adding that “there is no doubt that the name you selected is identical, or at the very least similar enough to mislead, to the name of my client."

The demand letter states that the parties must “immediately cease all use of the name ‘B'yachad’" and notify the complainant within 24 hours that use of the name has stopped.

It also notes that if the demand is not met, the party intends “to exhaust its rights and take every legal measure available to it."