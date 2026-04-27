Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer referred in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News to the union between Naftali Bennett’s party and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party.

“I think that for each of them, this is a good tactical move. Strategically, it is an excellent move for the right. Now Bennett will run with Noam Tibon and other personalities. We know him," Sofer said.

Responding to Lapid and Bennett’s claim that there is no longer a right or left, he questioned: “When it comes to how the Gaza issue will be resolved - there is no right and left? On the future of Judea and Samaria - there is no right and left? They should stop selling us this nonsense, trying to trick us."

When asked whether the merger in the center-left bloc would lead to similar mergers in the right-wing bloc, Sofer replied: “We need to know how to hold on to our right vision. We’ll leave the political constructions for a later stage."