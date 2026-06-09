The European Union enacted punitive measures on Monday against an executive arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two Iranian nationals accused of compromising the free flow of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The action represents the inaugural enforcement of a freshly minted regulatory framework designed to penalize interferences with global seafaring channels.

The newly blacklisted entities feature the IRGC Navy's Hormozgan Provincial Command, alongside Hamid Hosseini - who serves as a delegate for Iran's Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union - and Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the political affairs deputy commander within the IRGC Navy.

Under these specific restrictions, the targets face comprehensive asset freezes and international travel prohibitions, while European firms and nationals are legally barred from providing them with any capital or material assets.

Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, publicized the diplomatic retaliation during a Cypriot media briefing that followed a summit of European defense chiefs.

"Ministers were clear today that Iran's actions are unacceptable. In response, EU member states in Brussels today approved sanctions against the Iranian individuals and entities involved in disrupting the transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This is the first time the EU has applied its new freedom of navigation sanctions regime, and where necessary, will apply it again," Kallas said.

The administration in Tehran swiftly rejected the European decree. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that his government placed zero importance on the Western bloc's "political and hypocritical" measures, reasserting that Iran remains fully committed to its tactical approach of protecting its territorial authority over the vital maritime pass.

Iranian forces obstructed the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of joint American-Israeli military strikes that commenced on February 28.