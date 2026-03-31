The UN Security Council convened today (Tuesday) to discuss the situation in Lebanon after several incidents in which UNIFIL peacekeeping forces were hit.

During his speech today at the UN Security Council, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon revealed that the recent incidents in which UNIFIL forces were hit in southern Lebanon were a direct result of Hezbollah activity.

Ambassador Danon stated: "In the incident that occurred yesterday near Bani Haiyyan, UNIFIL forces were hit by Hezbollah explosives. Also in the incident near Adchit al-Qusayr, in which UNIFIL peacekeepers were killed, the IDF did not fire at all near the post. Hezbollah was behind the incident."

During the session, Ambassador Danon presented a map illustrating Hezbollah activity near UNIFIL positions and the launch sites from which rockets were fired at Israel from areas adjacent to UN forces. Ambassador Danon: "Hezbollah is deliberately putting UNIFIL forces in the line of fire and exploiting the UN presence to continue attacking Israeli citizens."

Ambassador Danon criticized the French ambassador further in his remarks, saying: "Mentioning Iran is not enough. It is impossible to demand restraint from Israel while simultaneously ignoring Iranian aggression and Hezbollah's arming."