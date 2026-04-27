Police have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts as part of an investigation into a wave of attacks targeting London’s Jewish community.

The BBC reported that the suspect was detained Sunday at a property near Barnstaple, Devon, and is being questioned in London. The arrest follows a series of incidents involving synagogues, community buildings, and emergency vehicles.

The Metropolitan Police said 26 people have been arrested since an arson attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green on March 23. Eight suspects have been charged with arson-related offenses, and one individual has been convicted.

Among the incidents under investigation are an ignited container thrown at a Persian-language media office and the discovery of jars containing a non-hazardous substance in Kensington Gardens.

An Islamist group with suspected Iranian links, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, has claimed responsibility for several of the attacks in the UK and Europe, including the ambulance arson.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously warned about the use of proxy groups by foreign states. He made the remarks during a visit to Kenton United Synagogue, which was recently targeted in a petrol bomb attack.

Police are probing multiple incidents, including the destruction of four Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green, attacks on Finchley Reform Synagogue and a media office, as well as arson attempts in Hendon, Barnet, and Harrow.