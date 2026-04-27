תיעוד: מצבור הנשק של חיזבאללה אותר בחדר ילדים צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of IDF soldiers’ activity to remove threats south of the Forward Defense Line, over the past days, more than 50 terror infrastructure sites were dismantled.

Amomg the sites found was an underground compound used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

During a targeted raid in the Aadshit al-Qusayr area, a weapons storage facility with numerous weapons was located inside a children’s room. Among the weapons located: explosives, ‘Kalashnikov’ rifles, grenades, RPGs, machine guns, munitions, and combat equipment.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization cynically exploits the civilian population in Lebanon in order to execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," an IDF statement stressed.

In a separate incident om Sunday, terrorists launched an explosive drone toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line. A short while after, the drone was intercepted.

Following the incident, the IDF warned that it "will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon."