US President Donald Trump revealed that Iran shot down an American Apache helicopter this morning (Tuesday) and that the US would respond to that attack.

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the President wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Apache helicopter crashed during operational activity near the Strait of Hormuz earlier today.

The New York Times, citing two officials briefed on the incident, reported that the two crew members aboard the helicopter were safely rescued following a rapid recovery operation.

President Trump stated in the immediate aftermath of the incident, before the cause became known, that "the pilots are fine." He said the administration and the Pentagon would release an official and detailed report later in the day outlining the circumstances of the crash and the preliminary findings of the investigation.