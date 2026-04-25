Berlin’s culture minister, Sarah Wedl-Wilson, has announced her resignation following allegations that she improperly distributed funds earmarked to combat antisemitism, in violation of established criteria. She said her decision came amid claims that €2.6 million in public money had been allocated unlawfully and without sufficient oversight.

The controversy escalated after Wedl-Wilson dismissed a senior official in her ministry, Oliver Friderici. Critics alleged that he was among the whistleblowers connected to the case.

A report published this week by Berlin’s municipal auditor concluded that funding for anti-antisemitism programs had been distributed “arbitrarily and clearly illegally" to 13 projects. According to the findings, the list of recipients was compiled by lawmakers from the Christian Democratic Party, despite concerns that the organizations involved had not been properly vetted.

Wedl-Wilson had denied the allegations for weeks, but ultimately stepped down on Friday, stating that her resignation was intended “above all to avoid harming the vital fight against rising antisemitism in Berlin."

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner said he accepted her resignation, adding that “Sarah Wedl-Wilson took political and personal responsibility. For that she deserves respect."