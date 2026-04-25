תיעוד מחיסול מחבלים מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

A short while ago, IDF soldiers of the 36th Division struck and eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists who were driving in a vehicle loaded with weapons. An additional terrorist riding a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line, was also eliminated.

Earlier today, IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade and the Multidimensional Unit identified two armed Hezbollah terrorists in the Litani area, south of the Forward Defense Line.

The terrorists were eliminated in an Israeli Air Force strike guided by the soldiers.

The terrorists that were eliminated posed a threat to the IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

The IDF continues to operate in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.