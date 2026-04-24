Strike on Hezbollah launchers on southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Friday evening struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in the areas of Yater and Kafra in southern Lebanon, north of the Forward Defense Line.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that the launchers posed a threat to IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

Earlier on Friday, said the IDF, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched explosive drones toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line. The drones detonated adjacent to the soldiers, no IDF injuries were reported.

“This incident constitutes an additional blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings. The IDF continues to operate in the Forward Defense Line area, in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," said the IDF.

Also on Friday, IDF soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade, under the command of the 98th Division, identified and eliminated six armed Hezbollah terrorists who operated in Bint Jbeil, south of the Forward Defense Line in southern Lebanon.

Following the identification, an exchange of fire began between the terrorists and the soldiers, during which the soldiers eliminated two terrorists.

Subsequently, the soldiers struck the structure from which the terrorists had been operating. In the strike, the four remaining terrorists were eliminated. No IDF injuries were reported.

IDF soldiers also struck Hezbollah surveillance equipment on Friday in the area of Kounin, south of the Forward Defense Line. The surveillance equipment posed a threat to the soldiers operating in the area.

As part of the activity of Golani Brigade soldiers in the area, weapon caches were located, including explosive devices, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, RPGs, and combat equipment.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)