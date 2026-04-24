IDF soldiers struck Hezbollah surveillance equipment on Friday in the area of Kounin, south of the Forward Defense Line. The surveillance equipment posed a threat to the soldiers operating in the area.

As part of the activity of Golani Brigade soldiers in the area, weapon caches were located, including explosive devices, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, RPGs, and combat equipment.

The soldiers also located weapons, an anti-tank missile, and combat equipment in the Rashaf area over the past 24 hours.

In addition, the IDF claimed that the Hezbollah terrorist organization once again violated the ceasefire understandings and launched explosive drones toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line, in the Qantara area in southern Lebanon. The drones detonated near the soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported.