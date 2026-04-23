An important meeting is expected to be held at the Finance Ministry next Sunday. It will center on advancing a broad government plan for the future of the Galilee, a move jointly led by the Prime Minister's Office and the Finance Ministry and expected to be at the heart of the national agenda in the coming period.

The plan, which has taken shape in recent months after months of staff work and interministerial discussions, is intended to provide an in-depth response to the region's main challenges, primarily the demographic crisis, economic disparities and the complex security reality. According to sources familiar with the details, it is a wide-ranging initiative that includes significant measures to encourage construction, strengthen employment, and improve infrastructure, alongside creating conditions that will attract a young and skilled population to the north.

The organization Lev BaGalil, which has been working in recent years to place the issue of the Galilee's future at the top of the public and political agenda, welcomes the advancement of the move and expresses hope that it represents a genuine turning point. The organization estimates that if the plan is approved and fully implemented, it could fundamentally change the region's future, economically, demographically, and with respect to security.

Ahead of the meeting, expectations among figures in the north and in the political system are particularly high. Many hope that it will be an opportunity to turn years of alleged neglect into active, clear and funded policy that will return the Galilee to the national stage.