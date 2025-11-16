Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Itshak Waserlauf on Sunday requested to advance the establishment of the Ramat Arbel community in the Lower Galilee.

The request, made during a Sunday morning Cabinet meeting, follows the approval of two additional communities: the community settlement “Daniel” and the rehabilitative-integrative village “Shibolet,” which were included in the government decision brought to the discussion.

During the meeting, Waserlauf said: “I hope that a government decision on Ramat Arbel will arrive soon. At the Ministry for the Negev and the Galilee, we would be happy to be partners in that decision.”

He added: “Ramat Arbel is located in a strategic location; this is a strategic decision that we are eagerly awaiting.”

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs responded, saying that the government is working to advance the matter.

“We are waiting for a necessary [legal] opinion; we’re on it,” he said.