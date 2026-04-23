Eliminating IDF terrorists in southern Lebanon
Eliminating IDF terrorists in southern LebanonIDF spokesperson

The IDF on Wednesday struck and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist who was operating at a launch site of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Sejoud area in southern Lebanon, in order to prevent a direct threat to the communities of northern Israel, a military statement confirmed.

The terrorist was eliminated in an aerial strike in order to prevent the continuation of his activity at the launch site.

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In an additional incident earlier on Thursday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched an anti-tank missile toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line in southern Lebanon.

"The anti-tank missile landed adjacent to IDF soldiers," the IDF added. "No IDF injuries were reported."

"This incident constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers."