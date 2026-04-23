The IDF on Wednesday struck and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist who was operating at a launch site of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Sejoud area in southern Lebanon, in order to prevent a direct threat to the communities of northern Israel, a military statement confirmed.

The terrorist was eliminated in an aerial strike in order to prevent the continuation of his activity at the launch site.

In an additional incident earlier on Thursday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched an anti-tank missile toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line in southern Lebanon.

"The anti-tank missile landed adjacent to IDF soldiers," the IDF added. "No IDF injuries were reported."

"This incident constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers."