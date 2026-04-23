Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu launched a sharp attack on former prime minister Naftali Bennett, accusing him of deception and ideological betrayal.

Speaking in an interview with Kol Chai, Eliyahu said Bennett had “deceived the religious public" and described him as “a fraud who has become a radical leftist."

“He is a fraud, and this fraudulence is both toward heaven and toward man. This man put on a disguise and deceived all of us," Eliyahu said.

Turning to Bennett’s recent political activity, Eliyahu argued that his positions show a disconnect from Jewish values. “He has become a full-fledged radical leftist. The fact that he supports public transportation on Shabbat and harms the values of the Torah proves that he was never truly connected," he said.

A significant part of Eliyahu’s criticism focused on Bennett’s remarks following the recent Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony. Bennett had written that “next year the torch-lighting ceremony will return to the people," suggesting the current event did not reflect the broader public.

Eliyahu pushed back strongly: “At this year’s ceremony ‘Shema Yisrael’ was heard and a flag in the name of our God was raised. The spirit was as pure as it gets, and that’s exactly what bothered him. He represents a detached elite that fights against every Jewish symbol."

He went on to accuse Bennett of disrespecting those honored at the ceremony. “Bennett despises the soldiers, the hostages, and bereaved mothers who lit torches only because they are not in his spirit. Who are you to say that they are not ‘the people’?" he said.

Eliyahu also issued a warning to religious voters, urging them not to support Bennett. “Use your head. Don’t vote for a man who embraces Mansour Abbas and strengthens the left while wearing a kippah," he said. “It’s better to vote for Yair Lapid, at least there you know what you are getting, without falsification."