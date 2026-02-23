For the first time, the Israeli flag was raised today (Monday) on the summit of Mount Sartaba, a historic site in the Jordan Valley. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Heritage, is part of a broader series of symbolic actions at historic sites across Judea and Samaria, aimed at strengthening the connection to Jewish heritage.

Rising approximately 650 meters above sea level, Mount Sartaba is closely associated with the Second Temple period. The flag, now visible from afar, marks Israel’s presence in this strategically significant area.

The summit is more than a geographic landmark; it holds deep religious and national significance. During the era of the Mishnah and Talmud, the mountain served as one of the main stations for a network of signal fires, which transmitted news of the new month from Jerusalem to Babylon.

Remnants of an ancient fortress built by Hasmonean King Alexander Jannaeus still stand on the mountain, reflecting the dynasty’s historic connection to the Jordan Valley.

Raising the flag is the first step toward a larger event planned for Rosh Chodesh Nisan. Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu announced that the ministry will revive the ancient tradition of lighting signal fires on the summit, echoing practices from antiquity.

“We are reclaiming what is ours," Minister Eliyahu said. “With God’s help, on Rosh Chodesh Nisan, we will light the fires on the summit as in the days of the Mishnah-a signal that then, as today, sends a clear message to Jews around the world: the people of Israel live, and they are walking across their historic land."