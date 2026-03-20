Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu announced Friday morning the completion of a legal opinion regarding the Prime Minister's pardon, following a period of consultations and comprehensive legal examination.

According to him, the opinion is expected to be presented soon to President Isaac Herzog for a decision.

Eliyahu noted that since he was tasked with providing his recommendation, he has had a series of consultations with intellectuals, security experts, rabbis, reservists who have returned from the front, legal experts, and public opinion leaders, "all in order to reach the most precise and correct decision."

He explained that as part of his work, he studied relevant legal rulings and legal material related to rulings in Israel, as well as comparative law worldwide.

"I am updating that in the last hours, I have finished drafting and writing the final opinion, and G-d willing, it will be presented as soon as possible to the President," he confirmed.

Eliyahu also noted that the process does not end with the submission of the opinion, stressing, "After the president's decision, the case will return for a 'signature of validity' if it is decided to pardon the Prime Minister."

Eliyahu received the authority to handle the pardon case from Justice Minister Yariv Levin about two weeks ago due to concerns over a conflict of interest.