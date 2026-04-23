The Pentagon told Congress in a classified briefing that fully clearing Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz could take as long as six months, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing officials familiar with the discussion. The estimate suggests the war’s economic fallout could continue through the end of the year or longer.

Three officials said members of the House Armed Services Committee were briefed Tuesday. Both Democrats and Republicans reportedly reacted with frustration.

Officials said Iran may have placed 20 or more mines in and around the strategic waterway, through which much of the world’s oil supply passes. Some mines were reportedly deployed remotely using GPS technology, complicating detection by US forces. Others were believed laid by small Iranian boats.

The Pentagon declined to discuss the assessment. Spokesman Sean Parnell acknowledged the matter was raised in a classified briefing but called the information “inaccurate."

The Strait of Hormuz has become a central flash point in the conflict. Iran has declared the passage closed and has attacked some ships, while the United States and Iran continue pressing demands tied to ending the war.

Before the conflict, roughly 20 percent of global oil shipments moved through the strait, with Asian economies including Japan, South Korea and China heavily dependent on that route.

President Donald Trump has demanded Iran end its nuclear program, surrender its highly enriched uranium and fully reopen the strait, warning of further military action if Tehran refuses. Iran has said it will not resume talks unless Trump lifts the recently imposed naval blockade.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was extending a two-week ceasefire indefinitely, adding Iran’s leadership is “seriously fractured" and must “come up with a unified proposal."

He later stated if the US lifts its naval blockade of Iran, a deal between the two countries would be possible if the US renews its strikes on the Islamic Republic.

“Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to ‘save face,’" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“People approached me four days ago, saying, ‘Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.’ But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!" he added.