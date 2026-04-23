The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday published footage showing special forces from its Navy boarding the Liberia-flagged container ship MSC Epaminondas as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

All in all, there were three reports on Wednesday of Iran attacking ships sailing in the Strait of Hormuz.

During the period between February 28 and Wednesday, the the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center received 35 reports of incidents affecting vessels operating in and around the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz (SOH), and Gulf of Oman.

Of these, 22 were attack reports, and 13 were suspicious activity reports.

Wednesday’s attacks came hours after US President Donald Trump said he was extending the two-week ceasefire in Iran indefinitely, while stressing that the naval blockade on Iran will continue.

He later stated if the US lifts its naval blockade of Iran, a deal between the two countries would be possible if the US renews its strikes on the Islamic Republic.

“Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to ‘save face,’" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“People approached me four days ago, saying, ‘Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.’ But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!" he added.