Iran on Wednesday afternoon attacked a ship sailing southwards in the Strait of Hormuz, in the third such incident since Wednesday morning.

According to the report, the IRGC stopped the ship and ordered it to drop anchor; the ship sustained damage.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 8NM west of Iran," a UKMTO notice read. "A master of an outbound cargo ship reports having been fired upon and is now stopped in the water."

"Crew are safe and accounted for. There is no reported damage to the vessel," the notice added. "UKMTO is aware of high levels of activity in the SoH area and encourages vessels to report any suspicious activity."

Earlier on Wednesday, UKMTO received a report of an incident in which the IRGC fired on a vessel traveling 15NM northeast of Oman.

"The Master of a Container Ship reported that the vessel was approached by 1 IRGC gun boat, no VHF challenge that then fired upon the vessel which has caused heavy damage to the bridge," UKMTO stated. "No fires or environmental impact reported. All Crew reported safe."

During the period between February 28 and April 22, 2026, UKMTO received 35 reports of incidents affecting vessels operating in and around the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz (SOH), and Gulf of Oman. Of these, 22 were attack reports, and 13 were suspicious activity reports.