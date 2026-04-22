A fresh wave of controversy has erupted in Poland following another inflammatory incident targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just days after a lawmaker displayed an Israeli flag marked with a swastika inside parliament.

Tomasz Grabarczyk, affiliated with the far-right “New Hope" party, who previously ran unsuccessfully for the European Parliament, posted a provocative message on Facebook to coincide with Israel’s 78th Independence Day. The post included a manipulated image depicting Netanyahu with the signature moustache of Adolf Hitler, alongside a caption drawing a direct comparison between the two.

“Today, a state begins to celebrate its independence, which was built on the tragedy of millions of innocent people," the post read. It went on to accuse Israel of decades of “murder, oppression, persecution and expulsion," adding: “Israel is a criminal state. Netanyahu is to be considered a modern Hitler until they answer for their crimes."

The post is part of a broader surge of online incitement in Poland in recent days, much of it directed at Israel and its leadership. Meanwhile, Polish MP Konrad Berkowicz, who sparked outrage after waving a defaced Israeli flag bearing a swastika, has continued to accuse Israel of “genocide," while also lashing out at the U.S. ambassador to Poland and the Israeli embassy in Warsaw, both of which issued strong condemnations of his actions.

The tensions have also spilled into official diplomatic channels. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski recently criticized Israeli forces following footage of an IDF soldier damaging a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon, alleging that Israeli troops had “admitted to committing war crimes" and even killing captives.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar sharply rebuked Sikorski, writing: “Your words show ignorance. Instead of preaching morality to others, it would have been better if you had condemned the antisemitic act we saw in the parliament."