US President Donald Trump appeared to confirm reports of a tense phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he reportedly expressed frustration over Israeli military actions and used unusually blunt language.

According to earlier reports, Trump allegedly referred to Netanyahu as “f***ing crazy" during the conversation, amid discussions between Washington and Jerusalem on military operations and regional policy.

While the White House has not released a transcript, Trump’s recent comments have been seen as corroborating details of the exchange. The report comes despite the generally close relationship between the two leaders, though recent tensions over strategy and decision-making have been reported.