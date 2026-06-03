Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded this evening (Wednesday) in an interview with CNBC to reports about a heated “shouting call" that reportedly took place this week between him and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Lebanon.

“President Trump and I agree on the main issues concerning Iran. Sometimes we have tactical disagreements, but we resolve them," Netanyahu said.

According to him: “The question is whether Iran wants to return to another round of fighting. We’ll wait and see, as they say. The United States and we have shared goals; we will see what we can achieve through an agreement."

He declined to address the phone call itself - but also did not deny what was reported about it.

“There are arguments even in good families," he emphasized.

Netanyahu also sharply criticized European leaders: “It is shameful how European leaders surrender to radical Islamic minorities in their countries. They know that we are defending them as well, but they do not have the courage to stand with what is right - the side that will save our civilization from the barbarians."