A container ship sustained fire from an IRGC vessel, UKMTO reported.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 15NM northeast of Oman," an alert read. "The Master of a Container Ship reported that the vessel was approached by 1 IRGC gun boat, no VHF challenge that then fired upon the vessel which has caused heavy damage to the bridge. No fires or environmental impact reported. All Crew reported safe."

Between the start of the war and Sunday, April 20, a total of 33 reports of incidents affecting vessels operating in and around the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz (SOH), and Gulf of Oman were received.

Of these, 20 were attack reports, and 13 were suspicious activity reports.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement, stating that Iranian forces “decided to fire bullets" in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the shots were aimed at a French ship and a freighter from the United Kingdom, calling the move “a total violation" of the agreement.

Also on Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) published footage of the seizing of an Iranian ship which attempted to violate the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

“US forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19," said CENTCOM in a statement.

It added that guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted the ship, M/V Touska, as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran.

“American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the US blockade," said CENTCOM.