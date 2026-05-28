פעילות כוחות דובדבן ביו"ש צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past two days, IDF soldiers, acting on ISA intelligence, apprehended five terrorists during three targeted counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria.

In the area of Jenin, the soldiers apprehended a terrorist who planned to execute an imminent attack. In the area of Zeita, the soldiers apprehended a terrorist affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization who operated to advance terrorist activity.

Additionally, during another operation in the areas of Qalandiya and Al-Bireh, the soldiers apprehended three terrorists, including an armed terrorist who incited terrorist activity and a terrorist involved in assembling explosives.

The terrorists were transferred to the security forces for further processing.

In a statement following the arrests, the IDF and ISA stressed, "The security forces continue to operate to thwart terrorism in the area and against anyone who harms or attempts to harm Israeli civilians and the security forces."