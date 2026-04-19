US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement, stating that Iranian forces “decided to fire bullets" in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the shots were aimed at a French ship and a freighter from the United Kingdom, calling the move “a total violation" of the agreement.

Trump added that US representatives are expected to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, for negotiations, saying they will arrive “tomorrow evening" for talks.

The President also addressed Iran’s recent announcement that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, describing the move as “strange" and asserting that a US blockade had already shut the passage. He claimed that the closure is costing Iran $500 million per day, while the United States “loses nothing," adding that ships are now heading to US ports in Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska to load cargo.

Trump further criticized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stating that the developments are “compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be ‘the tough guy!’"

The President said the United States is offering Iran “a very fair and reasonable deal" and expressed hope that it would be accepted. However, he warned that if Iran rejects the proposal, the US would target “every single power plant, and every single bridge" in the country.

“NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!" Trump wrote, adding that it would be his “honor to do what has to be done," and asserting that such action “should have been done to Iran… for the last 47 years."

He concluded by stating, “IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!"

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

On Saturday night, Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said there has been “progress" in negotiations with the United States, while cautioning that a “big distance" remains between the sides.

Trump has also said that talks are “going actually along very well," while emphasizing that Iran “can’t blackmail us."

At the same time, Iran announced it had closed the Strait of Hormuz and would continue to control it until the end of the war. A regional intelligence source cited by Fox News said the waterway is under full control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with multiple vessels reportedly forced to turn back.

Trump has previously indicated that he may not extend the ceasefire, stating that while the blockade would remain in place, failure to reach an agreement could lead to renewed military action.