US President Donald Trump stated that he expects military operations against Iran to begin again soon after the Islamic Republic refused to send negotiators to meet with US officials in Pakistan.

Speaking with CNBC's Joe Kernan, Trump stated that he"expects to be bombing" as the current ceasefire with Iran reaches its conclusion and that American forces are prepared not only to resume aerial operations, but for ground operations in Iran.

Trump added: "I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time." He also stated that he believes Iran has "no choice" but to reach a deal that is acceptable to the US.

Shortly before the interview, Trump wrote on Truth Social that "Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!"

President Trump has already effectively added a day to the ceasefire. While the two weeks agreed in the ceasefire were originally scheduled to expire today, he said on Monday that the deadline was Wednesday evening.

The White House spent all of Monday waiting for a signal from Tehran that it would send its negotiating team to Islamabad, according to Axios.

A source with knowledge said the Iranians were stalling amid apparent pressure from the Revolutionary Guards on the negotiators to hold a firmer line with no talks without an end to the US blockade.

The Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators urged the Iranians to come to the meeting.

The Iranian team waited for a green light from the Supreme Leader. It came on Monday night, according to the source.

Two sources said Vance would depart on Tuesday morning, while a third said he might leave late Monday night.

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to travel to Islamabad for the talks.

The report followed a social media post from a defiant Mohammad Baghar Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian Parliament who headed the Iranian delegation to talks with Iran. Ghalibaf blasted Trump and stated that the Islamic Republic will not negotiate under threats.