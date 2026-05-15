The IDF on Friday evening conducted an airstrike on a residential building in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz later confirmed that the target of the strike was Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization’s military wing and one of the architects of the October 7th massacre.

"Haddad was responsible for the murder, abduction, and harming of thousands of Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers. He brutally held our hostages in captivity, directed terrorist operations against our forces, and refused to implement the agreement led by US President Trump for the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip," they said.

“The IDF and the Shin Bet are effectively implementing the government's policy of zero tolerance for threats and the preemptive neutralization of our enemies," said Netanyahu and Katz.

They stressed, “We will continue to act with power and determination against anyone who took part in the October 7th massacre. This is a clear message to all the murderers who seek our lives: sooner or later, Israel will reach you."

A senior Israeli defense official stated that according to initial indications, the elimination attempt was successful.

The official stated that the political echelon's approval for the strike was granted to the IDF about a week and a half ago.

Throughout this period, intelligence surveillance of al-Haddad was continuous, and the strike was executed now due to an operational opportunity with high chances of a successful targeted elimination.

Defense Minister Katz personally updated the family of captivity survivor Liri Albag , who was held by Haddad while in captivity, of the elimination of the senior terrorist.

Liri Albag commented on the elimination of Haddad on her Instagram account, writing, "Every dog has its day - and you are one hell of a dog."

Captivity survivor Emily Damari , who was also held by Haddad in captivity, commented on his elimination in a post on Instagram.

"It's official, Izz al-Din al-Haddad has been eliminated !!!!!! Thank you to all the security forces and everyone involved in the operation. Shabbat Shalom to the entire Nation of Israel," she wrote.

“This is a very, very, very important closure for so many people. He conceived and planned the Seventh [of October], he murdered my friends and so many other precious people, he planned my kidnapping, and he also held me captive in the Hamas tunnels. With God's help, we will reach every single one of these garbage terrorists," added Damari.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)