From the moment suspicions arose regarding the former Military Advocate General in the “Sde Teiman" affair, the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, decided to immediately suspend her from IDF service.

In light of the prolonged criminal proceedings, and given the severity of the alleged actions and suspicions, the Chief of the General Staff has decided to dismiss the former Military Advocate General from service without further delay.

In accordance with the decision of the dismissal, the former Military Advocate General will not be entitled to the benefits of “service period completion".

Regarding the issue of rank, the Chief of the General Staff believes it would be appropriate to consider a demotion once the facts of the criminal proceedings become clear and the process is completed.

The Minister of Defense has been informed of the decisions.