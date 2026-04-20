For the first time since the ceasefire in the north came into effect, Hezbollah officially claimed responsibility (Monday) for an offensive attack against Israel Defense Forces troops operating in southern Lebanon.

According to the group’s statement, its terrorists planted an improvised explosive device (IED) along a route between the villages-an area where IDF forces are operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Hezbollah said the device was detonated against an “armored convoy" and explicitly stated that the attack was carried out “in response to a series of blatant Israeli violations since the ceasefire."

By doing so, the organization effectively acknowledged that it carried out a deliberate retaliatory attack, constituting a fundamental violation of the understandings.

Several hours after Hezbollah’s announcement, and in response to an inquiry by Army Radio, an IDF spokesperson confirmed that the incident had indeed taken place.

The IDF stated: “Yesterday (Sunday), an IDF armored vehicle was apparently hit by an explosive device. There were no casualties, and the incident is under investigation."