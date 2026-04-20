The findings of a survey conducted by the Institute for Safety and Health in the summer of 2025 indicate significant occupational consequences among workers who experienced loss and bereavement during the war.

The study, which included 710 workers, compared different groups and found gaps in employment stability, stress levels, and daily functioning. At the same time, about a quarter of those suffering from bereavement reported that work served as a strengthening and supportive factor.

The data show that employees who experienced a loss were more likely to change jobs or leave their jobs. Only 61.1% of them stayed in the same job, compared to 79.6% of employees who did not experience a loss. The rate of resignation or change of profession was three times higher among those affected by the loss.

It also shows that burnout and stress levels among employees who experienced a loss are significantly higher. About 40.4% of them reported very high burnout compared to only 27% in the control group, along with increased levels of stress and difficulty sleeping.

Physical and professional functioning was also affected, with bereaved workers reporting more accidents and lower-than-expected performance. The rate of injuries resulting in absence from work among 19.8% of them, compared to only 8.8% among workers who did not experience a bereavement. In addition, about half of workers in hazardous jobs reported a decrease in adherence to safety rules.

The survey also indicates the unique needs of bereaved workers, including a higher demand for patience and understanding, available communication channels, and emotional support. In addition, 10.1% of them stated that they did not request any special accommodations, while about a quarter emphasized that the mere ability to work served as a source of strength for them during this period.

The findings highlight that bereavement impacts not only on a personal level but also on health, safety and performance at work. The data indicate a need for adjustments from employers, including support, flexibility and increased safety measures for employees coping with loss.