Eliav Libi, the father of David Libi, who fell in battle in Gaza, and Yehoshua Sherman, the father of Yehuda Shmuel, who was murdered in a terror attack in Samaria, voiced their support this evening for the Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who demanded the transfer of Areas A and B of Judea and Samaria to full Israeli control.

The two called on the Prime Minister to immediately approve a plan to transfer strategic areas from Areas A and B, which are under Palestinian Authority civilian control, to full Israeli control.

"We, bereaved fathers, who lost their dearest in the war for our existence, stand by the Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and call upon the cabinet and the Prime Minister to support this decisive step for strengthening Israel’s hold over Judea and Samaria," they stated.

"Our sons went to battle because they knew that this is our Land, and because they understood that Israel’s security depends on permanent Israeli control over the area. European hypocrisy will not determine our future. The cradle of our homeland is not up for any sort of discussion," they said.

"We call upon the cabinet - approve this decision this evening. Judea and Samaria are the defensive wall of the State of Israel. Transferring strategic areas to full Israeli control is not only a political step. It is our moral duty towards our children and future generations," the fathers' statement concluded.