Northeastern Japan entered a state of emergency on Monday after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck offshore near Aomori Prefecture.

The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter was located approximately 115 kilometers northeast of the city of Miyako.

Following the quake, Japanese authorities issued a severe tsunami warning for coastal areas amid concerns that large waves could arrive within a short time.

Initial estimates indicate tsunami waves could reach heights of up to three meters, with Iwate Prefecture facing the most immediate threat. Media outlets interrupted broadcasts, urging residents in northeastern coastal regions to evacuate their homes without delay.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is closely monitoring developments and issued an urgent warning to residents affected areas: “I urge everyone within the warning zones to evacuate immediately to higher ground."

She added that authorities are currently assessing reports of damage to property and possible casualties, though no official confirmations have been received so far.