In a combined intelligence and military operation, the Israeli intelligence community today (Monday) revealed the full structure of the secret terror apparatus of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The exposure comes following a series of operational successes during Operation Roaring Lion, which included the elimination of senior members of the unit and the disruption of terrorist infrastructures in many countries, primarily Azerbaijan and Cyprus.

Operation Roaring Lion was a turning point in the suppression of Iranian terrorism, when the Air Force, under the direction of the Mossad and the Shin Bet, struck the core of the organization's command. Among other things, Rahman Mokadam, the head of the system and the head of the special operations department, was eliminated. He managed the recruitment of operatives and the smuggling of weapons into Israeli territory.

Another terrorist who was eliminated was Majid Khademi, head of the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence organization, who directly directed terrorist operations abroad.

A Syrian warehouseman, who served as a link between Tehran and terrorist cells on the ground, was also eliminated during the operation.

Also eliminated was Mehdi Yakh-Dahkan, nicknamed "The Doctor" and who served as the operations officer who led terrorist efforts in Azerbaijan and Turkey. He is also known to be behind the smuggling of explosive drones to Cyprus and the collection of intelligence on the American Incirlik Air Force Base.

One of the key achievements revealed was the disruption of a complex terrorist infrastructure in Azerbaijan. Members of a cell that operated directly from Iran were arrested by local authorities in possession of explosive drones and cluster bombs that were smuggled into the country. They planned an attack against strategic targets, primarily the international oil pipeline (BTC) that runs through Georgia and Turkey. The cell members also gathered information about the Israeli embassy in Baku, synagogues, and leaders of the country's Jewish community with the aim of harming them.