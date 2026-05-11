An agent in the Shin Bet's operations unit, who was decorated for his work during the war and even partook in the bold Operation Arnon rescue mission in the heart of the Gaza Strip, is suspected of involvement in a large-scale smuggling network, Channel 13 reported.

According to the report, the charges against the agent are especially severe and concern the trafficking of millions of shekels of goods and equipment into the Gaza Strip.

The agent was part of the operational team that worked under heavy fire to rescue Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv.

Despite his glorious operational past and contribution to saving the lives of Israelis, or maybe because of it, the Shin Bet chose to take harsh steps against him. The agent has been in the agency's custody for over four months, a very unusual period for a suspect in non-security offenses.