Israeli officials are concerned that Iran could restore its ballistic missile array within a relatively short period if the issue is not addressed in the context of a future agreement.

According to an IDF Intelligence Directorate assessment, subject to censorship limitations, Iran could rebuild its capabilities within “very few years."

Security officials warn that failure to address the missile issue could lead to another round of fighting with Iran in the near future. The concern is that any emerging agreements may not include this central component.

A senior Israeli official told Army Radio that “the missile issue is currently not on the negotiating table. That is troubling."