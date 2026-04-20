תיעוד: השמדת מצבור המטענים בבית ספר בחטיבת עציון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Weapons belonging to terrorists who hurled explosives and Molotov cocktails toward the community of Karmei Tzur were located by IDF soldiers, the IDF and ISA announced.

Approximately two weeks ago, two terrorists hurled explosives and Molotov Cocktails toward the community of Karmei Tzur. No injuries were reported. Following the attack, IDF soldiers began operating in the area and apprehended the two terrorists, who were transferred for further questioning by the ISA.

On Sunday, following the terrorists’ questioning by the ISA, IDF soldiers and Israeli Border Police forces located and dismantled an explosives cache concealed in a school in Beit Ummar.

No damage was caused to the school during the dismantling of the explosives cache.

In a statement following the arrests the IDF stressed, "The IDF views the use of schools for terrorist activity with the utmost severity and will continue to operate to thwart terrorism."