Over the weekend, several Molotov cocktails were hurled at a Border Police base in Judea and Samaria. Border Police officers stationed at the base spotted the suspects in the act and swiftly initiated a pursuit.

As part of the investigation, security footage was gathered and thoroughly analyzed to identify those involved. The footage revealed that the suspects had fled to a nearby Arab village. Officers also identified a moped used by one of the assailants during the escape.

Utilizing drones and other advanced technological tools, the forces tracked the suspects’ direction of flight and guided ground units to key locations.

Following an extensive search, three suspects were located. Although they had attempted to evade capture by changing their clothing, officers recovered the garments worn during the attack, linking them directly to the incident.