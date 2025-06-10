Three Jewish-owned businesses located in Hewlett were vandalized in the space of a few hours in what local residents believe to be a series of antisemitic incidents. The Nassau County Police responded quickly after the break-ins, the first of which occurred just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

In one incident, a Jewish-owned business was firebombed. In another, a business's windows were smashed, and in the third, a banner that read “50,000 dead Gazan kids" was hung at the Israel Chesed Center.

Community members describe the events as targeted and alarming. While the motive hasn’t been officially confirmed, the pattern mirrors other hate-related incidents in the area.

The StopAntisemitism Movement stated, "Hewlett/Five Towns (Long Island) - multiple seemingly coordinated antisemitic attacks took place this past weekend including: Avi's Auto Repair shop set on ablaze, ASAP Restorations's window containing an Israel flag was broken. Israel Chessed Center discovered a '50k Dead Gazan Kids' banner. All businesses are Jewish-owned."

Police continue to investigate the damage, assess surveillance footage, and track down suspects. The business owners and town officials are calling for swift action to bring those responsible to justice.

Local advocacy groups have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior. They also emphasized the importance of community solidarity in the face of hate-based crimes.