The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation after Jewish businesses were set on fire on Friday night in Hendon, a Jewish area in northwest London.

An Islamist group calling itself “Ashab al-Yamin" claimed responsibility for the arson and released video footage of the crime.

Police were called to the scene at 10:31 pm following reports of a fire.

According to the description, a man approached a row of shops carrying a plastic bag containing three bottles filled with liquid. He placed the bag ליד the building and set its contents on fire, but the bottles did not fully ignite. The suspect fled the scene. Minor damage was caused to the shopfront, and no injuries were reported.

The video published by the group shows a person lighting bottles inside a plastic bag and filming the building catching fire while fleeing the scene. The group previously claimed responsibility for six attacks since the beginning of April, including the launching of drones toward the Israeli embassy on Friday morning.

The investigation is being led by the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism unit, but the incident is not currently being treated as a terrorist attack. No arrests have been made so far.

Helen Flanagan, head of the counterterrorism unit, said: “At this stage, the arson is not linked to other incidents in northwest London over the past week or to the fire in Golders Green last month. I urge anyone with information or footage that could assist the investigation to contact the police as soon as possible. We will pursue those responsible for these acts and other similar hate crimes against communities in London."

Police are keeping an open mind regarding the motive behind the attack.