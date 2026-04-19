Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, arrived in Israel this afternoon (Sunday) for his third official state visit since taking office.

As in his previous visits, the president chose to begin his stay with a prayer at the Western Wall, a site he described as the most important place for him.

During his visit, Milei shared his spiritual and political worldview: “My vision for the state is based on the values of morality and faith, on justice, and on the Jewish heritage."

He added, “Adopting the laws of God and sanctifying freedom, life, and private property are the key to our prosperity. Only by respecting these laws will we achieve true freedom-both physical and spiritual-and build a paradise on earth."

The president was welcomed by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch and Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, who thanked him for his steadfast support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

Milei, who arrived with a delegation including Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, and Argentina’s ambassador to Israel Shimon Axel Wahnish, recited a psalm together with the rabbi and offered a special prayer for the continued friendship between the nations.