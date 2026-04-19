Updated US intelligence assessments indicate that Iran still holds a significant arsenal, amounting to roughly half of the capabilities it had before the outbreak of the conflict with the United States and Israel.

According to the data cited by The New York Times, Iran currently possesses 60% of its missile launchers and 40% of its UAV (drone) capabilities.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have once again reached a peak following a decision by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to once again close the Strait of Hormuz-less than a day after announcing its reopening following the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Iranian move prompted a critical security consultation at the White House, where senior U.S. officials warned that if no breakthrough is achieved within 24 hours, the war could resume in the coming days.

President Donald Trump, who had expressed optimism just two days ago about a potential agreement, reacted sharply to the shift in Iran’s position. “They are trying to be clever," Trump said during the White House meeting. “They wanted to close the strait again, but they cannot blackmail us."