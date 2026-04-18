Iran is hardening its position and announced Saturday that it has closed the Strait of Hormuz, stating it will continue to control the Strait until the end of the war.

A Fox News report cited a regional intelligence source who confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz is now under full control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and has been shut.

"Multiple vessels have been forced to turn around since this morning as they attempted to pass through the Strait," the source said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump insisted during an unrelated Oval Office press conference that negotiations are "going actually along very well," and that Iran "can't blackmail us."

The Wall Street Journal quoted US officials as saying that the US military is "preparing in coming days" to board tankers affiliated with Iran and seize commercial ships in international waters.

Speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One on Friday night, Trump said, "Maybe I won’t extend" the ceasefire with Iran, "but the blockade is going to remain. But maybe I won’t extend it, so you’ll have a blockade and unfortunately we’ll have to start dropping bombs again."

Iran's Press TV quoted the country's Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref as saying, "The management of the Strait of Hormuz is with Iran, and this is a legal right of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We will establish our rights either at the negotiating table or on the battlefield."

Regarding Trump, Aref said, "He usually presents his delusions and fantasies, and his positions change frequently. Therefore, his statements, which stem from rhetoric, lies, and delusions, do not need a response."

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared on X that, "The valiant navy of Iran's Army is ready to inflict new bitter defeats on its enemies."

"In the same way that the drones of Iran's Army strike the US and the Zionist murderers like lightning, its valiant navy is also ready to inflict new bitter defeats on its enemies."