Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday addressed the farewell ceremony for outgoing Mossad Director David Barnea, praising the intelligence agency's achievements and warning Israel's enemies that efforts to harm the Jewish state would fail.

“Let anyone who plots evil against Israel know that their schemes will fail," Netanyahu said. “The price they will pay will be heavy indeed. The price Iran has already paid is very heavy."

Referring to the Iranian regime, the Prime Minister stated, “The foundations of this terrorist regime in Iran have cracked. It will never return to what it was, and I tell you - it will fall in the end."

Netanyahu described the Mossad as one of Israel's greatest achievements, comparing it to the country's globally recognized successes in technology, defense industries, medicine, agriculture, and other fields.

“But there is also another Israeli mega-brand - ‘The Mossad,’" he said. “In the eyes of many, it is considered the leading intelligence and counter-terrorism organization in the international arena."

“I can say from many years of acquaintance with the Mossad, I tell you with full confidence: There is no intelligence and counter-terrorism organization better than the Mossad," Netanyahu added.

The Prime Minister praised the agency's personnel, saying, “I salute you, the people of Israel salute you, and many around the world salute you as well."

“The Mossad is a beacon of human strength, technological sophistication, and operational audacity," he said.

Addressing Barnea directly, Netanyahu highlighted his tenure as head of the agency.

“David, during your watch, great things were accomplished," he said. “These were five full and dramatic years - some of the most fateful years in our history."

Netanyahu concluded by thanking Barnea for his decades of service.

“Tonight, I came to tell you on behalf of the citizens of Israel, on my own behalf, and on behalf of the entire nation - I came to say thank you," he said. “Thank you for 30 years of dedicated service in the Mossad, and a special thank you for recent years, which yielded prominent successes and achievements for the benefit of Israel's security. Thank you, David!"