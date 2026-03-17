Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz responded Monday to a question from Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during his faction’s meeting, clarifying that at this stage the party is not considering joining the government despite the ongoing war and emergency situation.

“I’m not looking for opportunities to return to the government. At this point it’s possible to offer support from the outside, and I hope the situation does not deteriorate further," Gantz said.

Commenting on the war, he added, “The Knesset is out of step with the public. We are winning in Tehran and losing in Jerusalem. Instead of focusing on dismantling the regime in Tehran, this legislature is busy debating splitting the role of the Attorney General. Instead of concentrating solely on pushing Hezbollah away from the border, we are dealing with legislation that would push Jews away from the Western Wall. Instead of helping people in the north who are sitting in bomb shelters, we are busy granting benefits to television channels close to the government."

“As someone who served 22 years in Lebanon and was the last soldier in the security zone when it was evacuated by government decision, I call on the government today to make a clear decision: no evacuation of Israeli communities - yes to clearing all of southern Lebanon until another solution becomes possible. From the first house in the village of Kfarkela to the Qasmiyeh Bridge. I support direct negotiations with the Lebanese government, but they must take place under continued military pressure against Hezbollah."

“After the previous agreement with the Lebanese government, I said it was not good enough and that it would be tested by our resolve. We have now reached that moment of truth, and we must not blink. Until Hezbollah is dismantled, we must continue dismantling it militarily," Gantz said.