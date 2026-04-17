US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz to naval traffic.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!"

Shortly afterwards, he wrote, "The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly, in that most of the points are already negotiated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

According to Trump, "Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!"

"Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you!" he added. "Again! This deal is not tied, in any way, to Lebanon, but we will, MAKE LEBANON GREAT AGAIN!"

"Thank you to Pakistan and its Great Prime Minister and Field Marshall, two fantastic people!!!" he wrote shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister said, "Due to the ceasefire in Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz has now been declared fully open."

An Iranian source clarified to Reuters, "Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be done in coordination with the IRGC and Iranian forces."